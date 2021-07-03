‘No Grealish!’ – Fans react to England team news as Sancho stars and Aston Villa benched

Gareth Southgate has made two changes to the side that overcame Germany in the last 16

England’s side to face Ukraine at Euro 2020 contained two changes from the team that overcame Germany in the last 16.

One of the new faces in the starting XI, however, was not Aston Villa man Jack Grealish, despite fans clamouring for his inclusion.

Instead, Jadon Sancho, who is nearing a move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, has been drafted into the starting XI, while there is also the inclusion of Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The Three Lions will switch to a back four, with Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka the players to drop out of the squad.

Fans, though, were most surprised by the lack of Grealish.

What's been said?

Meanwhile, the reception for Sancho was largely a positive one.

And some were just keen to point out that Sancho isn’t a Man Utd player just yet…

Good to see Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho start for England. #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 3, 2021

