No decision on Hakimi's future before end of 2019-20 La Liga season - Watzke

The Morocco international’s loan deal with the Black and Yellows ends this month and the club is hoping to extend his stay

The chairman of Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed no decision will be taken regarding the future of Achraf Hakimi before the end of the 2018-19 season.

The international joined the Black and Yellows in the summer of 2018 on a two-year loan deal from Spanish giants .

The right-back has been turning heads since his arrival at Westfalenstadion, making 50 appearances and scoring seven goals.

In the current season, he has played 41 games across all competitions for BVB, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists to help his side to the second spot on the league table.

Following his eye-catching performances, the Black and Yellows are hoping the winger could spend an additional year at Westfalenstadio or secure his signature permanently, although the 21-year-old had previously spoken of his desire to return to his parent club.

Watzke, has, however, revealed the future of the Moroccan will be sorted out after the conclusion of the Spanish top-flight, which is set to resume this month, having been suspended since March due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"There will definitely be no decision before the Spaniards have ended the season," Watzke told the Kicker.

Hakimi joined Real Madrid youth setup from CD Colonia Ofigevi at the age of eight and broke into the first team in 2016 following his convincing showings at the academy.

He made nine league appearances before moving to to team up with Borussia Dortmund in an effort to gain more experience.

Hakimi has also been impressive for Morocco since making his senior debut against Canada on October 2016, featuring in 28 games for the North Africans.

The defender was named the African Youth Player of the Year in 2019 for the second time, beating Nigeria duo of Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukweze to the prize.

The versatile player was part of Morocco’s squad to the 2019 in and played all four games as the Atlas Lions bowed out in the Round of 16 of the biannual tournament.