No days off for Aneni as Leixoes SC prodigy keeps fit in isolation

The Portugal-based Nigeria youth international is not weighed down by the absence of football as he is doing all it takes to stay fit in isolation

Leixoes SC and U20 star Evans Aneni seems not to be distressed despite being in isolation.

Before the Portuguese league was suspended owing to Covid-19 outbreak, the 19-year-old was in fine form for the Sea Heroes’ U23 squad - featuring in every game so far this season.

Nonetheless, he is not discouraged from staying fit notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of football in the European nation.

In his latest Instagram post, the teenager shared a video of him engaging in a shuttle run in his room, while accompanying it with words of determination.

“We don’t stop, we keep working #HardworkandDedication”

The defender was part of Paul Aigbogun’s Nigeria U20 team for the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup, however, he failed to make the cut owing to a late fitness issue.

In , the Flying Eagles bowed out of the Round of 16 following their 2-1 defeat to at Lodz Stadium.

Aneni is expected to form the fulcrum of new Nigeria U20 squad hoping to qualify for the 2021 U20 billed for Mauritania, which serves as qualifiers for the U20 World Cup in Indonesia.