No Caf Champions League pressure on Lobi Stars, admits Anthony Agbaji

The Pride of Benue captain has stated that they are calm despite being presented with a tricky group in the lucrative club competition

Lobi Stars skipper, Anthony Agbaji has sounded out that they are not under any form of pressure despite their tough Caf Champions League Group A draw.

The Pride of Benue will face Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’ Ivoire) and Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) who are past winners of the competition in Group A but Agbaji warned that the favourites tag attached to their group stage foes won’t apply this term because all the four teams are starting on a clean slate.

He noted that with the unpredictable nature of football they are going to do their utmost to upset the form book and pick one of the quarterfinal tickets.

“We were up to the task and it was the reason we made it to the group stage,” Agbaji told Goal.

“We can say some particular teams are favourites at the expense of others because the whole four teams are starting on a clean slate until when the group stage is over. I have the belief and confidence in our team.

“We are not under any pressure because we know that in football anything can happen. We saw some upsets already in the competition and some big teams had to move down to the Caf Confederation Cup. We know that football is unpredictable. We are hoping to do our best and strive to take all our games seriously.”

The skipper admonished his teammates to take the training seriously and approach all group stage duels as if they are playing cup final if they are to prove purists wrong and that they are up there along with other top teams in Africa including those paired against them in Group A.

“We are going to redouble our efforts and take our training more seriously,” he continued.

“We know that we must take all our games seriously at this stage and we are ready to give our best. We shall take all games like a cup final. Our losses in the two games we have played at away thus far could be a lesson in disguise for us to take subsequent games seriously.”