'No better feeling' - Pulisic grateful to score in final Dortmund home game

The midfielder, who will join Chelsea next season, thanked the club as he bid farewell to Signal Iduna Park

Christian Pulisic was grateful as the midfielder thanked after his final game for the club at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Pulisic signed with Premier League giants in January, but will make the move at the end of the season after staying at Dortmund on loan.

The United States international marked his final home appearance for Dortmund with a goal as they sent the title race to the last day with a 3-2 win over .

Pulisic, 20, was glad to deliver in front of the Dortmund fans, having signed with the club four years ago.

"Obviously a very emotional day for me, being the last time in this stadium," he told BT Sport . "I've played so many games here now, it feels like just yesterday I came here as a 15-year-old kid.

"To be out here and to be able to score a goal today in my last game in front of these fans, there's no better feeling."

The U.S. national team star paid tribute to the fans of the German side as well, with the club's supporters having watched him grow into one of the most promising young talents in the world.

"I mean all these fans, the entire stadium, I'll never forget, without these fans I wouldn't have been able to do what I do so I'm just so thankful for every opportunity that I got."

will carry a two-point lead into the final day after missing the chance to secure the title by drawing at .

While Dortmund make the trip to on Saturday, Bayern host and Pulisic is retaining hope.

"We're never going to give up, all we have to do is take care of business next game and win," he said.

"That's all we can do and of course it comes down to another result."

Pulisic is expected to join up with the USA for this summer’s Gold Cup before making the jump to the Premier League with the London club.