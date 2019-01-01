No Akpeyi, Mathoho and Katsande: Who should start in the absence of Kaizer Chiefs trio?

Maritzburg United will face a depleted Amakhosi side this weekend but who should Ernst Middendorp send to replace the three suspended players?

head into this weekend's Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final against without three of their key players.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, defender Erick Mathoho and midfielder Willard Katsande are all suspended for this all-important encounter at Mbombela Stadium, meaning coach Ernst Middendorp will have to make changes to the spine of his team.

Middendorp hasn't shown any signs of a concerned coach whenever he's lost any of his influential players, either through injury or suspension in the past.

However, this match will prove a real test for him because these three players have been ever-present during this period where Chiefs maintained their unbeaten record across all competitions.

Akpeyi was considered a liability by the majority of Amakhosi fans who felt Itumeleng Khune's big boots were too big to fill by the Nigerian shot-stopper.

But Akpeyi has risen from the ashes and he's more of an asset to the club than he was - and this suspension came at the wrong time for Chiefs who may need to improvise and bring in third-choice goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma for this particular encounter if Khune hasn't fully recovered from his groin injury.

Bvuma is no stranger to Cup competition football as he was heavily involved when Chiefs went all the way to the Nedbank Cup final last season.

Nonetheless, Akpeyi brings so much more than Bvuma in between the sticks.

The lanky goalkeeper has been commanding in the Chiefs defence but what makes him a key player is the fact that he can stop penalties while Bvuma hasn't really been tested in that aspect.

A game of this magnitude which could define Chiefs' year needs someone of Akpeyi's calibre but in his absence, Middendorp may feel he is covered in that department even if Khune is unavailable.

The Soweto giants have another goalkeeper in Brylon Petersen, but it is unlikely that the young man would be thrown into the deep end against Maritzburg United, meaning the only option Middendorp has is Bvuma, who will need all the support from his teammates on the day to be able to help Chiefs book their place in the final.

Middendorp will surely be more confident about a makeshift back four than in his goalkeeping department.

He previously spoke of giving Siyabonga Ngezana a run but the centre-back isn't available as he's with the SA U23 national team in at the U23 .

This leaves the technical team with Lorenzo Gordinho, who hasn't been a regular since his return from Bloemfontein .

Having said that, Middendorp has Njabulo Blom and Yagan Sasman who can both play as central defenders - and it would make perfect sense for the German mentor to partner either of the two defenders with Daniel Cardoso, simply because they understand the system better than Gordinho and haven't played together for quite some time.

Blom shone in that position against , and Middendorp could easily bring back Kgotso Moleko or even Ramahlwe Mphahlele at the right-back position.

He can also opt to play Sasman alongside Cardoso and play Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya at left-back, but the inclusion of Blom would benefit Chiefs more as it would give Chiefs options on the left-hand side of the defence in case of injuries or fatigue should the game go to extra time.

Katsande's absence, meanwhile, would definitely seen as a blessing in disguise for Kearyn Baccus, who has been out for weeks now with injury.

The Durban-born midfielder is fit again and ready to return for Chiefs, and Katsande's suspension couldn't have come at a better time as Middendorp opted to allow him to recover and be ready for times like these.

Baccus relegated the Zimbabwean to the bench as soon as he came in at the start of the season, and at this stage, he's the only suitable candidate to fill that void because James Kotei is yet to be at the required standard to feature for Chiefs.

Overall, the Naturena-based side is covered in all three departments and have less, if anything to worry about, provided they protect Bvuma in goal.