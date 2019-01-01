Nnadozie's goalkeeping heroics help Rivers Angels edge Bayelsa Queens to NWPL final

The African Games winner was the heroine of the match as she saved two penalties to deny the holders a place in the final

Chaimaka Nnadozie put her goalkeeping heroics on display to help Rivers Angels pip Bayelsa Queens 4-2 to reach the final of the Women's Premier League Super Four event on Friday.

The Port Harcourt outfit went into the contest in a bid to avenge a 2019 Women's Super Cup 2-0 loss to the defending champions in Yenegoa in August.

After a 0-0 first half, the two Nigeria top-flight giants could not be separated in 90 minutes as they both shared the spoils in regulation time before Rivers won the ensuing penalty kicks.

In the shootouts, Amaechi Ojini, Ifeoma Paulinus, Cynthia Aku and Blessing Okpe converted for Rivers but Anjor Mary and Joy Jerry missed at Nnadozie's expense. The result will halt Bayelsa's title defence dreams.

The victory saw Rivers reach the final for the first time since 2016 and ensured they edged and inch closer to reclaim the crown and their fifth title in history.

Having advanced, the Jewel of Rivers will take on Confluence Queens, who defeated Adamawa Queens 2-0 in a bid to the claim diadem at Agege Stadium on Sunday.