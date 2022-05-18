‘Nketiah should leave Arsenal if he can’t sit on the bench’ – Fans roast Ghana prospect after transfer speculation

Arsenal fans have called on the club management to release striker Eddie Nketiah after he was linked with a transfer from the Gunners in the summer.

The 22-year-old, who is eligible for both England and Ghana's national sides at international level, is rumoured to be a target of a host of other Premier League clubs. Arsenal are yet to open talks with the player, whose contract will end at the end of the season.

On Tuesday, AFTV posted on their social media pages claiming Nketiah is looking for a move out of Arsenal because he wants regular playing time. The post further confirmed several clubs in the Premier League are already monitoring his situation at the Gunners.

Fans have responded to the post by calling on Arsenal to allow Nketiah, who has so far this season scored four Premier League goals, and registered one assist, to leave the Emirates Stadium.

“He’s ok, but not good enough,” explained Paul Vinnicombe, adding: “Not a great loss if he moves on,” while Chards Bwino Master said: “Not good enough, let him go. He can’t take us to the next level.”

Udeze Chima suggested Arsenal should let Nketiah leave: “Cash in on him as he is more or less like Joe Willock,” while Gidee Yerima III wrote: “Sell Nketiah please, we deserve better, let them sign better players for us.”

“He’s not a top-class striker, won’t score you enough goals even if he had regular football,” added Clive Noble while Ndabezinhle Dlodlo feels Nketiah can be a good player in mid-table teams: “He’s not good enough yet, he’ll be better at mid-table clubs.”

Ken Mahuthu proposed to drive Nketiah out of Arsenal: “Yes he should go. I can even drive him for free to his next club,” while Souvik Sanyal is against Arsenal offering him a new contract: “Not good enough, please don’t offer him a new contract.”

Jamie Brown believes Arsenal deserves quality players, the likes of Harry Kane: “Mate. Come on. We need someone of Harry [Kane] or Haaland, not these mediocre championship players. Not good enough for Arsenal,” while Osamo Pius said: “Please sell him and other players like Nuno, Cedric, Sambi [Lokonga], Holding, Nicolas [Pepe], they don’t deserve to be in this club.”

“Let him go if he can’t sit on the bench and learn, he does little for the club and demands everything from the club,” said Osasuwa Umoru adding: “These are the kinds of players that will keep making Arsenal drop to Europa League each season that goes by.

“We need a classy top nine and another almost classy nine as back-up.”

Meanwhile, another set of fans have wondered how Nketiah will break into the Liverpool or Chelsea starting XI, while he is struggling to keep the same spot at Arsenal.

“Nketiah is average, if goes to Chelsea or Liverpool he will warm the bench for the rest of his career,” suggested Enock Kessy while Aidrean O Hanainq questioned: “Nkeitah wants first-team football ...why on earth would he go to Chelsea or Liverpool then?”

Another set of supports have backed Nketiah to improve his career away from Arsenal.

Richie Benson said: “Let the boy go and play Champions League football. Why waste his talent?” while Fredrick Humble wrote: “I like Eddie he is hardworking. I can’t blame him for our losses, I blame the whole team.”

One supporter though, has called on Arsenal to renew his contract but under one condition: “I think we better try to renew his contract but still looking and buy two new ready strikers,” explained Chris Manuelle Piereno. “If we only can get one new striker, we’ll keep him. If we can get two new strikers, we’ll sell him.”

Should Arsenal move to tie down the Ghana prospect to a new deal or let him leave? Drop your thoughts in the comment box below.