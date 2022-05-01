Nketiah's Arsenal display against West Ham has fans calling for new Gunners deal
Despite not scoring against West Ham United, Arsenal striker Edward Nketiah made an impression on many as his side registered a 2-1 away victory in the Premier League on Sunday.
The 22-year-old led the line for the Gunners, holding his own against a strong Hammers backline as Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes netted to make little of Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser for the home side.
It was the England youth striker of Ghanaian descent’s fourth straight start for Mikel Arteta’s outfit after spending most of his time prior as the second choice to Alexandre Lacazette.
Interestingly, Nketiah’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, with West Ham rumoured as a potential destination.
On the back of his recent fine form which saw him score twice against Chelsea, the London-born forward seems to be receiving support for an extended stay at the Emirates Stadium.
Nketiah’s renaissance coincides with speculation about an imminent switch of international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
A switch to the Black Stars excites many, it appears.
