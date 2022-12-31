Mikel Arteta has hinted at using Eddie Nketiah even more in the absence of injured Gabriel Jesus after his display against West Ham United.

Nketiah was handed a start against West Ham

He scored the third goal as Arsenal won 3-1

Arteta hints at retaining Nketiah for Brighton test

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Ghanaian prospect was drafted into the starting XI against West Ham United on Monday in the absence of the Brazilian forward, who picked up an injury during the World Cup finals in Qatar.

While many Arsenal fans had doubted Nketiah will fill the shoes left by Jesus, he produced a superb display and eventually signed off with the third goal as the Gunners registered a 3-1 Premier League comeback victory against the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium.

Ahead of their final fixture of the year against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, Arteta praised Nketiah.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "That’s what we need from the players - we had a big blow with Gabby. Not having him had a big impact on the team but we always said that Eddie [Nketiah] had the qualities," Arteta told the club website.

"He needed the opportunity to show that and he did it again on Boxing Day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before earning the starting role against West Ham, Nketiah had managed 12 appearances for the Gunners in the current campaign, with all the matches seeing him come in as a substitute.

Last season, Nketiah made 21 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scored five goals, and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? He will hope to maintain the starting role and Arsenal's push to win the title against the Seagulls on Saturday.