Nketiah brought Arsenal together against Brighton, happy with his goal again - Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Eddie Nketiah following his display in the 4-2 Premier League victory against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nketiah started the second straight match in Jesus' absence

He grabbed the third goal as Arsenal beat Brighton 4-2

He has now scored two league goals from 14 matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Ghanaian prospect was handed another start in the absence of injured Gabriel Jesus and scored his second of the season as the Gunners swept aside the Seagulls to open a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli were on target for the North London outfit but speaking after the game, the 40-year-old Arteta discussed why he was once again pleased with the performance of Nketiah.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Great, I think his contribution today [Saturday] with the way he worked, the way he understood what he had to do, the way he brought the team together with the way Brighton were pressing really high was really good," Arteta told SkySports as quoted by Team Talk.

“I’m really pleased with his goal again.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah scored his first goal for Arsenal this campaign in the 3-1 comeback victory against West Ham United on December 26. He has now featured in 14 top-flight matches and scored two goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? He will hope to maintain the starting role when Arsenal host Newcastle United in a league fixture at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.