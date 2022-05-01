Nketiah's Arsenal display against West Ham has fans calling for new Gunners deal

Despite not scoring against West Ham United, Arsenal striker Edward Nketiah made an impression on many as his side registered a 2-1 away victory in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old led the line for the Gunners, holding his own against a strong Hammers backline as Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes netted to make little of Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser for the home side.

It was the England youth striker of Ghanaian descent’s fourth straight start for Mikel Arteta’s outfit after spending most of his time prior as the second choice to Alexandre Lacazette.

Eddie Nketiah is my man of the match.

Rob Holding my second pick.

These boys are ready for that Champions league night. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) May 1, 2022

Nketiah made that with the burst and strike, that's what happens when your ST can actually move 👍🏾 — Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) May 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah again today btw. His hold up play is so underrated. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) May 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah, the man who put Lacazette in the grave, is doing a fine job. — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) May 1, 2022

Nketiah wasn’t great with his finishing but he was a real nuisance and an outlet today. Crazy what we could do with a much better striker — C (@AFC_Carys) May 1, 2022

Interestingly, Nketiah’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, with West Ham rumoured as a potential destination.

On the back of his recent fine form which saw him score twice against Chelsea, the London-born forward seems to be receiving support for an extended stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Give Nketiah a new and improved contract.

Give Elneny a new and improved contract.

Give Arteta funds in the summer.

Loving the new look Arsenal!!!! — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) May 1, 2022

Listen

Arsenal and Arteta should pull out that contract and let Eddie Nketiah sign it promising him some game time

His importance to the way we play is so underrated. — yofada (@JokDut25) May 1, 2022

Naaa man we need to tie Nketiah down did you see the hold up play and the chances he created for himself upfront.#COYG 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YspZzO4zdo — Mei_Kudi™️ (@Mei_Kudi) May 1, 2022

Nketiah has proven he deserves more at Arsenal. What a player he's becoming! #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/T1bG0ocFa1 — CHIEF JUSTICE 🎤 (@ChidubemNJ) May 1, 2022

Nketiah’s renaissance coincides with speculation about an imminent switch of international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

A switch to the Black Stars excites many, it appears.

Big UPS Eddie Nketiah.. Been on it lately. Ghana call up pending 🇬🇭#WHUARS — mAx 🇬🇭🚨 (@MaxAgb23) May 1, 2022

I wanna see nketiah play for Ghana🧐🧐 — brad🇬🇭 (@Tadiboy098) May 1, 2022

Nketiah will Score for Ghana at the World Cup.... — I AINT RICH YET (@Blaze_IARY) May 1, 2022

Ghana should be talking to Nketiah about the world cup. If they can do anything else rather than rival their senior brother "Nigeria". — Ayoola Philips (@Dadi_FRESH) May 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah and Antione Semenyo are proper forwards..Semenyo not the tinniest or smallest attacker but he is so swift..👌👌 — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) May 1, 2022

How do you rate Nketiah’s performance against West Ham? Do you think he deserves a new contract on the back of his recently found form? Should he go on to ditch England for Ghana ahead of the World Cup?

