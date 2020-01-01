NIVEA MEN Football Insight: Real Madrid vs Valencia

Can Los Merengues maintain their winning run against a troubled Los Che side?

appear to firmly be in the process of turning their season around, and head into Sunday’s meeting with on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Things weren’t so positive back on October 23, as they headed into the Clasico against on the back of back-to-back defeats.

Not only had Real lost the previous two matches, but in the first, they had been stunned at home by minnows Cadiz, and then conceded three times at home as they fell 3-2 against in the .

After taking an early lead in the Clasico, they were pegged back sharply when Ansu Fati cancelled out Federico Valverde’s opener.

The moment was a pivotal point in their campaign.

Had Real folded, they could have been staring at a long, hard season, but Zinedine Zidane’s side are made of immense character and they responded in style late on.

Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric netted inside the final half an hour as Real clinched all three points and took the bragging rights on their domestic rivals.

Since then, they held away in the Champions League, and then downed SD 4-1 last weekend before downing Internazionale 3-2 in midweek.

Again, there were defensive concerns, but again, Real showed their personality in abundance, snatching a late winner through Rodrygo despite letting a two-goal lead slip.

With the wind in their sails once again, Real will be favourites once again, although Valencia have several reasons to be optimistic.

They have a strong recent record at home against Los Blancos, having lost just once in their last six matches against Real at the Mestalla. During that period, Los Che have won three and drawn two.

Similarly, in Carlos Soler, they have a player who enjoys playing against the serial European champions.

Soler has had a hand in a goal in his last two matches against Real at the Mestalla, scoring in December 2019 and contributing an assist in April last year.

However, Valencia’s recent poor form should give some encouragement to Los Merengues; they haven’t won in their last four league games, conceding twice at least in each game, and if they lose, will be on their worst winless run in the top flight since September 2018.

Similarly, Valencia have conceded one goal or more in their last 16 matches against Real in the top flight, so expect Zidane’s side to net again on Sunday.

Encouragingly for the capital club, Real are unbeaten in their last nine away games in the league—winning seven of them—and if they avoid defeat, will register their best run without a loss in the top flight since late 2017.

However, Real may be without several key players due to injury and illness.

Eder Militao is missing due to coronavirus, while Nacho will miss out due to a thigh problem.

Dani Carvajal’s knee troubles will keep him out, although there’s more hope that Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard can return from calf injuries to compete for a place.