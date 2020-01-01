NIVEA MEN Football Insight: Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Can Los Merengues end their troubled Champions League group stage campaign in style?

It isn’t too often that find themselves navigating the kinds of choppy waters that they have done in recent times, where a run of one win in five matches across all competitions prompted talk of a crisis for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The stormy seas were quelled somewhat at the weekend as Los Merengues revealed their true class to defeat 1-0 away.

It wasn’t always pretty—the decisive goal came from the hosts’ goalkeeper Yassine Bono—but it will at least give Real a boost as they look to tackle the next obstacle on the horizon.

And what an obstacle it is!

Typically, by matchday six of the , the most successful team in the competition’s history are able to step out onto the pitch knowing their passage to the knockout stages is secure.

Not so this time, where a troubled campaign to date has left Los Blancos with it all to do in their final fixture.

Their European form has been patchy so far, with a pair of defeats against —3-2 at home, 2-0 away—have left Zidane’s team on the precipice.

Their away draw at Wednesday’s opponents Gladbach in October didn’t help either, although on that occasion, the Spanish champions demonstrated the character—coming back from two goals down with late strikes from Karim Benzema and Casemiro—that they’ll need to show again in midweek.

The permutations are not straightforward, although Real—who currently sit third in Group B—definitely cannot afford to let some of the deficiencies they’ve shown in recent matches undermine them once again.

They head into the contest tied on seven points with Shakhtar—who trump them in the head-to-head stakes—and one behind group leaders Gladbach.

A win would send Real through regardless of the result in the game between the Ukrainians and Internazionale, and will surely be the target of Zidane.

A draw would be enough if defeat Shakhtar in ; it would take Real above the Ukrainians on eight points, and while Antonio Conte’s side would then also have eight points, Los Merengues would advance ahead of them due to a superior head-to-head record.

Either way, it would be unacceptable for Real to drop into the —or exit Europe altogether—as have done already.

The good news for Zizou heading into the bout is that Real can welcome back Dani Carvajal and skipper Sergio Ramos, with the latter in particular a major boost.

Ramos is the heartbeat of this side, and his experience and big-game mentality will be major assets for Los Blancos as they look to navigate this tricky showdown.

Defensively, there have been lapses for Real in recent weeks—not least in Europe—and so the return of such a commanding presence as Ramos will doubtless ensure a greater measure of stability as he is set to feature for the first time since the international break.

Without him, Real have lost seven of their last nine UCL matches, and he should be central to their progression.

The return of Carvajal could also be vital as Real look to silence Gladbach dangerman Marcus Thuram, who will line up opposite the full-back on the Germans’ left flank.

Thuram caused major problems for Real during the first match between the pair, and if Los Blancos cannot find a way to neutralise his threat, they may be destined to miss out on the knockouts.

Further up the field, however, several potential key contributors are missing.

Primarily among them is Eden Hazard, whose troubled time at the club continues to veer from injury worry to injury worry. His latest setback—a thigh problem—is likely to rule him out until 2021, while Fede Valverde, Mariano, Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard are all absent for Real as well.

Instead, Zidane will have to rely on Benzema, as well as youngsters such as Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior as he looks to get past the German side.

Wednesday’s game may well represent a turning point for Real’s season; lose, and they will be plunged into yet more crisis talk. Win, and Zidane’s side will remain firmly in the hunt for the silverware they believe is rightfully theirs.