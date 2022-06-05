Nine-year-old Cameroonian photographer Randa excites fans with Indomitable Lions training photos

The youngster became an internet sensation after pictures of her covering the Cameroon national team in camp went viral online

Nine-year-old Cameroonian Fleur Randa could be the youngest sports photographer in Africa, if not the world.

Randa became an internet sensation on Friday after photos of her covering the Cameroon national team training went viral after they were shared online.

Drawing inspiration from her father Kendji Nick Lionel, who is also a professional photographer, Randa accompanies her dad as they travel around with the Indomitable Lions while taking quality photos.

Randa became passionate about photography after closely watching and following her father to numerous sports events and learning from him before perfecting the art.

A photo of her sharing her work with the Cameroon players, led by Inter Milan-bound goalkeeper Andre Onana, excited fans online as the Indomitable Lions stars seemed intrigued and surprised by her work.

🇨🇲 Fleur Randa, the little Cameroonian photographer 📸👧🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/f5m8GcgKHh — “Ohemaa Afia Empress”🇬🇭 (@SistaAfia_) June 3, 2022

Fleur Randa, 9 ans. pic.twitter.com/Qpd4LPij0j — Chouchou Mpacko 🇨🇲 (@ChouchouMpacko) June 3, 2022

Elle fait le buzz actuellement.Elle,c'est Fleur Randa une jeune photographe professionnelle camerounaise. Elle n'a que 9 ans.#Cameroun #photographylovers #Buzz pic.twitter.com/jA2tsdfX8g — Iamaaron 🇳🇪 (@Aaron_92Sucess) June 4, 2022

Growing up African with a camera in her hand is Fleur Randa. Just 9 years old and very actively documenting sport - especially women in sport - in Cameroon. Her father is her mentor and trainer. When the passion to document and photograph exists, she can’t be a ‘stumbling block’ pic.twitter.com/2LjjxLSaxN — cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) June 3, 2022

Fleur Randa just at 9 is the youngest professional photographer in Cameroon.Initiated by her dad, a renown pro-photo wizard,her smartness and know-how on the pitch has arrested the hearts and attention of many. She's author of many pictures circulating on Social media. pic.twitter.com/kksPm9VVHc — Brian Mboh (@BrianmbohMboh) June 3, 2022

Some fans think she will soon graduate from following Cameroon training session to covering major tournaments.

Fleur Randa, the little Cameroonian photographer is up for Greatnes💫👏 🔥. Remember her name🙏🏾#Passion ♥️ pic.twitter.com/khSMA7yt65 — Hon. Dr. SBO (@SirrBonny) June 3, 2022

🇨🇲 Can we take some time and show young Fleur Randa from Cameroon some love please..



One day, we will see her at the AFCON and even beyond. 👏#AfricanFootball #Cameroon #FleurRanda pic.twitter.com/uKiBWIuSeA — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) June 3, 2022

Cameroon were scheduled to play Kenya in a 23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday but found themselves free as the East African nation is serving an indefinite suspension from Fifa over government interference.

Rigobert Song’s side, have, however, been in camp in the past two weeks and will face Burundi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on June 8 where Randa hopes to be among the travelling party so that she can capture some pictures of the match.

Cameroon have not played since beating Algeria in the World Cup playoff to seal their ticket to the global tournament in Qatar in March and will be hoping to get off to a positive start in Dar es Salaam.