Nine-year-old Cameroonian photographer Randa excites fans with Indomitable Lions training photos
Nine-year-old Cameroonian Fleur Randa could be the youngest sports photographer in Africa, if not the world.
Randa became an internet sensation on Friday after photos of her covering the Cameroon national team training went viral after they were shared online.
Drawing inspiration from her father Kendji Nick Lionel, who is also a professional photographer, Randa accompanies her dad as they travel around with the Indomitable Lions while taking quality photos.
Randa became passionate about photography after closely watching and following her father to numerous sports events and learning from him before perfecting the art.
A photo of her sharing her work with the Cameroon players, led by Inter Milan-bound goalkeeper Andre Onana, excited fans online as the Indomitable Lions stars seemed intrigued and surprised by her work.
Some fans think she will soon graduate from following Cameroon training session to covering major tournaments.
Cameroon were scheduled to play Kenya in a 23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday but found themselves free as the East African nation is serving an indefinite suspension from Fifa over government interference.
Rigobert Song’s side, have, however, been in camp in the past two weeks and will face Burundi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on June 8 where Randa hopes to be among the travelling party so that she can capture some pictures of the match.
Cameroon have not played since beating Algeria in the World Cup playoff to seal their ticket to the global tournament in Qatar in March and will be hoping to get off to a positive start in Dar es Salaam.