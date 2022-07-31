The Super Eagles star played only 17 minutes before he was sent off as the Eredivisie champions succumbed to their bitter rivals

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey endured a nightmare debut for Ajax as he was sent off just 17 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute during the Johan Cruyff Shield against PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

Bassey left Rangers for Ajax for a club record £20m after two impressive seasons with the Scottish giants which saw him win the Premiership and Scottish Cup as well as reaching the 2021-22 Europa League final.

He started Saturday’s match on the bench but after being brought on midway through the second half, he was sent off 17 minutes later when he caught Ismael Saibari with a late, studs-up challenge on the side of his leg.

After a VAR check, the referee showed the Nigerian a straight red card, adding to Ajax’s misery as they went on to lose 5-3 to their bitter rivals.

Bassey also couldn't help the Ajax defence as they conceded two goals which gave PSV a 4-2 lead in the 17 minutes he was on the pitch.

It was a sour debut for the 22-year-old who already had to wait to join up with the rest of the team as the club sorted his work permit.

Bassey made his senior debut for Rangers two years ago after joining from Leicester City’s U21 team and had a standout campaign last season, featuring in 50 games in all competitions. He left the Gers after making 65 appearances and scoring one goal.

PSV legend and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy won the battle of the new coaches as he laid the marker by outsmarting his Ajax counterpart Alfred Schreuder who was brought in to replace Erik ten Hag after he joined the Red Devils.

Guus Til was the main man for PSV, scoring a hat-trick on his competitive debut with Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons the other goalscorers for Van Nistelrooy’s side on the day.

Steven Bergwijn silenced the PSV fans who had been whistling him earlier in the game after 15 minutes when he smashed a shot into the top corner, giving Ajax the lead.

Highly-rated Brazilian winger Anthony and Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus were the other scorers for the Eredivisie champions who have lost a number of their top players this summer as well as Ten Hag.