Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong launches campaign against neglected tropical diseases

The Super Eagles and Udinese defender is campaigning in conjunction with the END Fund and Common Goal

international William Troost-Ekong has started a campaign to draw attention to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that affect more than 120 million Nigerians. In partnership with the END Fund and Common Goal, the 25-year-old calls on affected Nigerians to seek free treatment.

Neglected tropical diseases are a group of parasitic and bacterial infectious diseases that affect more than 1.5 billion of the world’s most impoverished people, including 869 million children. They include intestinal worms, schistosomiasis, river blindness, trachoma, and lymphatic filariasis.

Getting set for his maiden appearance at the 2019 in , the defender is hoping that every Nigerian will participate in the free treatment campaigns from several END Fund partners across the country.

We can put an end to neglected tropical diseases (#NTDs) that affect over 120m Nigerians by ensuring that people seek free treatment across the country. Join me, @TheENDFund & @CommonGoalOrg to bring an end to NTDs in our country by spreading this message. #endNTDs pic.twitter.com/N0nlP7PPCy — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) June 19, 2019

“Like the rest of the team, I joined Common Goal because I wanted to use football as a tool to make a difference. I’m proud that we’re partnering with the END Fund to challenge every Nigerian to tackle neglected tropical diseases or NTDs,” said Troost-Ekong.

“600 million people in Africa need treatment for these diseases with over 120 million living in Nigeria alone.

“Football is a powerful force in Nigeria and as a footballer and parent, I believe we should do everything we can to end these preventable and treatable diseases that stand between you and your goals.

“So the next time a health worker comes to your school, community or place of worship make sure you take the free medicine that they are giving out. Keep the ball rolling – spread the word to your family and friends and let’s be the generation to beat NTDs,” he concluded.

Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, Director and National Coordinator of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Elimination Programme, Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, described the campaign as an important opportunity to bring attention to NTDs in the country.

“We are very delighted to have William join the Federal Ministry of Health and our partners in Nigeria’s fight against neglected tropical diseases, we hope that this campaign helps to highlight the importance of the fight against NTDs in Nigeria and across the continent,” said Dr. Anyaike.

The campaign will run on local radio and television stations during the months of June and July across the following states: Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi and Abuja. It will also feature on digital platforms nationwide as well and include targeted SMS messaging.