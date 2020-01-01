Nigeria's Umotong explains termination of Vaxjo contract

The Nigeria international reacted to her departure from the Swedish club following the cancellation of her 18-month deal

Ini Umotong has explained the cancellation of her contract with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Vaxjo, citing academic reasons.

In July, Umotong signed an 18-month deal with Maria Nilsson's team, a few days after she brought to an end her three-year spell with English Women's club .

During her debut season in , she was in impressive form to help Vaxjo to a mid-table spot, finishing four points above the dropzone, scoring scored three goals in 16 appearances.

Commenting on the situation, the 26-year-old, who holds a first-class economics degree from 2017, revealed that her decision was due to her plans to continue her studies in .

"I’ll be starting my MBA which I was awarded on a full scholarship," Umotong told Goal. "I’ll be studying part-time alongside football. I needed to be based in England. Vaxjo has been a great experience for me.

"I'm grateful to have a part of a successful season and appreciate the faith shown in me. I wish both players and staff all the best for the future."

After the international decided to cancel her contract, that was expected to run through till 2021, her former employers wished her well in her future endeavours.

"Ini Abasi Umotong came to the club during the season and the idea was that she would play for Vaxjo DFF in 2021," the club announced on its website. "Now it will not be so and both parties agree to break the existing contract.

"An injured shoulder makes up for what needs to be operated on and when it is so uncertain when it can get rid of, Ini chooses to move home to England to be able to resume her studies," the statement continued. "We wish Ini good luck with her future career and say goodbye as usual."

Having since returned to England, Goal understands Umotong is expected to join an English side for the remainder of the season in the coming days while pursuing her academic programme.

She will also be hoping to make a return to the fold of the Super Falcons under Randy Waldrum after narrowly missing out on the Nigeria squad to 2019 Women's World Cup in .