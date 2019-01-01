Nigeria's Ucheibe and Ghana's Abambila help Assi win Norrbotten Cup in Sweden

The Nigerian and Ghanaian players were influential in their Swedish side's triumph over Infjarden in the final

Christy Ucheibe and Ernestina Abambila delivered impressive performances to help Assi clinch the Norrbetten Cup title after a 2-0 victory over Infjarden in the final on Tuesday.

's Ucheibe and 's Abambila joined 's Elitettan outfit in April and May 2019 respectively and made an instant impact in their side's campaign in the second division.

Before the final, the African duo starred as their Risogrund based side defeated Notvikens 4-0 in the semi-final before ending the tournament on a high with a title triumph.

At LF Arena, Assi dictated the proceedings from the start and they won a penalty which Rebekah O'Brien wasted no time converting from the spot in the 12th minute.

Despite struggling 15 minutes before half time, Assi survived the attacks from their opponents as they held on to take a slim lead into the break.

After the restart, Canna Ylianttila teed up Ucheibe, who made no mistake to score in the 52nd minute. Her first goal in Sweden ensured her side's final victory.

The Nigeria U20 star, who played for 83 minutes, was voted the Player of the Match for Assi, while Abambila lasted for 73 minutes.

Both African players have since taken to social media to celebrate their latest achievements on their debut season in Sweden.

My great delight to score my first goal for Assi IF in Sweden and also help my team win the Norrbottens Coop Cup🏆🏆. Proud Moment NGN🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/jCMvnBYa4f — Ucheibe Christy (@ucheibechristy) August 28, 2019

They will hope to push Assi into top-flight promotion places in Elitettan this term as they face Asarum on September 7.