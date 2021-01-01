Nigeria's Super Sand Eagles coach Audu Adamu passes away after brief illness

The Nigerian football community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of the national team handler

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the death of Super Sand Eagles coach Audu Adamu in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a statement from the governing body, Adamu died in his hometown in Kogi State on Saturday after a brief illness.

Following his appointment as Nigeria’s Beach Soccer team technical adviser in 2009, Adamu instantly led Nigeria to win the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in South Africa the same year.

As part of his achievements, he guided the Super Sand Eagles to win the Copa Lagos three times on home soil with four appearances in the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup tournament.

Two years ago, he led Nigeria to the 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay where they failed to pick up a point after three matches in Group D with a 20-goal difference.

“We are sad to announce the demise of Super Sand Eagles coach Audu Adamu Ejo after a brief illness. Late Coach Ejo contributed immensely to the development of Beach Soccer in Nigeria. Our thoughts are with his family and the Football community. May his soul Rest In Peace,” NFF tweeted.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations is scheduled to start on Sunday in Saly - a seaside resort area in Senegal.

Unfortunately, Nigeria did not qualify for the tournament – the first time since the competition started in 2006.

Adamu's death has drawn tributes from the beach soccer community and his former players.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the death of Audu Adamu Ejoh, the Nigeria Beach Soccer Team Coach. He passed away today 22nd May, 2021 in his home town. We pray for the repose of his soul and for the Almighty to grant his family and the entire beach soccer family the pic.twitter.com/p4y8LAVyIW — 🇳🇬Kebbi Beach Soccer🇳🇬 (@kbeachsoccer) May 22, 2021

You will be very missed, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/Xoj1HR4wtE — BeachSoccerWorldwide (@BeachSoccer_WW) May 23, 2021

Words fail me, RIP my coach .... pic.twitter.com/NjjMpexMQN — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) May 22, 2021