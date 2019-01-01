Nigeria's Sarah Michael and Malawi's Temwa Chawinga score as Kvarnsvedens hold AIK

The Malawi and Nigeria internationals were on target but their team could not see off their visitors on Sunday

Sarah Michael and Temwa Chawinga scored a goal apiece in Kvarnsvedens 3-3 draw with AIK in Sunday's Swedish Elitettan game.

Following a 0-0 draw at Assi last week, the African stars were looking to help Fedrick Bengtsson's ladies end their campaign on a high.

Chawinga, who scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Asarum on October 12, opened the scoring for the hosts nine minutes into the match.

However, Maltida Rosqvist netted the equaliser for the visitors in the 34th minute but Micheal, who last scored a brace in a 4-0 win over Borgeby, restored Bengtsson's lead two minutes later.

After the restart, Therese Simonsson scored twice in the 50th and 54th minutes to put Robert Svanström's side in front before Marie Salander struck late to ensure the two teams shared the spoils.

Malawi's Chawinga, who played for the duration, has ended the season with 32 goals in 26 matches this season while 's Michael managed five goals from 22 outings.

The draw means Kvarnsvedens finished their Swedish Elitettan season in seventh position with 36 points from 26 games.