Nigeria's Osimhen stretchered off in agony after suffering wrist injury against Sierra Leone

The Napoli forward suffered the injury as he fell awkwardly after clashing with a Leone Stars’ defender

Victor Osimhen had to be stretched off in considerable pain as he suffered an injury to his wrist in Friday’s qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The forward, who scored ’s second goal in the eight-goal thriller at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, was replaced by Paul Onuachu in the 78th minute of the game.

Osimhen was challenging one of the Leone Stars defenders when he tangled and fell awkwardly on his wrist.

More teams

The former and forward was quickly surrounded by his teammates, before being carried from the pitch by a motorised stretcher.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Coach Gernot Rohr will be hoping that the injury to his form player - who has contributed four goals in his last four games - is not too serious ahead of the return leg billed for Freetown in four days' time.

Despite racing to a 4-0 lead within 29 minutes, the three-time African champions collapsed in the second half and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye leaked four goals with Al-Hadji Kamara getting a brace, while the duo of captain Mustapha Bundu and Kwame Quee found the net as well.

Given the obvious severity of the injury, former midfielder and ambassador Mutiu Adepoju immediately tweeted a message of support for the 21-year-old.

Article continues below

Get well soon Victor Osimhen and I hope the injury won't keep you out for long. — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) November 13, 2020

“Get well soon Victor Osimhen and I hope the injury won't keep you out for long,” Adepoju tweeted.

Despite the draw in Benin City, Rohr’s men lead Group L with seven points from three games.