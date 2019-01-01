Nigeria's Orji & Burundi's Nduwimana help Umea clinch Swedish Elitettan title

With Hammarby's draw, Robert Bergström's ladies confirmed their league title triumph with a home win over Borgeby

Ebere Orji and Zabibu Nduwimana won the Swedish Elitettan title with Umea after a 2-0 victory over Borgeby on Sunday.

The African duo had helped Robert Bergstrom's side secure a Swedish top-flight return after a 2-0 win at Uppsala last week.

In their last second-tier game at home, they required only a win against relegated Borgeby to confirm their title success on Sunday.

Anina Wede fired the title-craving hosts ahead at Umea Energy Arena inside the opening 60 seconds of the encounter.

Sara Mellouk doubled the lead which turned into the matchwinner in the 34th minute to guarantee Bergstrom the league victory following closest rivals Hammarby's 1-1 draw at Brommapojkarna.

's Orji was in action for 71 minutes before being taken off for Burundi's Nduwimana, who saw the last 19 minutes of the game.

The result means Umea opened a five-point lead at top of the log to emerge Elitettan champions with a game to spare.

With a promotion ticket and title sealed, they will head to Kalmar for a dead-rubber tie in their final match of the season on Sunday.