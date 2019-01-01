Nigeria's Orji and Burundi's Nduwimana help Umea to Swedish Damallsvenskan promotion

The African stars were outstanding as her T3 Arena based side gained promotion to the Swedish women's league top-flight on Saturday

Ebere Orji and Zabibu Nduwimana will play in the top-flight next season after an away victory over Uppsala guaranteed Umea's promotion to the Swedish Damallsvenskan on Saturday.

The international joined the Swedish Elitettan side from rivals Mallbacken in April 2019 and made a huge impact, scoring 11 goals to inspire their successful return to the top-flight.

On the part of Burundi's Nduwimana, the 20-year-old, who has been with Robert Bergstrom's team since 2016, scored just once in five starts from 16 outings this season.

The T3 Arena based side required a draw against Uppsala at Lotens IP but goals from Sanna Kullberg and Fanny Hjelm Rönnlund secured their 18th win of the season and inch closer to the title.

The victory means Umea have secured one of the promotion tickets, holding seven points above third-placed Uppsala with two games left to go this season.

Orji, who replaced Lova Lundin in the 73rd minute, has scored 11 goals in 24 outings this season for Bergstrom's side, while Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana came on in the 64th minute.

With their top-flight return guaranteed, Umea will focus on claiming the league diadem when they face 13th-placed Borgeby on Sunday before Kalmar in their final game of the season.