Nigeria's Oghiabekhva named Belarusian Women's League Best Player of the Year 2019

Her awe-impressive form saw the Nigeria star beat the league's best to the player of the season accolade

Minsk striker Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva has been named the Belarusian Women's Premier League Best Player of the Year 2019.

The Nigerian forward claimed the coveted award at the recently held Belarus Football Awards Gala at the end of the season-closing ceremony organised by the Belarusian Football Federation.

Oghiabekhva netted 44 goals in 26 outings for her club, including 10 in seven Women's matches as they reached the Round of 16 before bowing out to .

The 29-year-old, who was ranked fourth in 's Best Player of 2019, scored five braces and two hat-tricks and a record seven goals in a match during the just-concluded league season.

Her brilliance guided her Belarusian Women's Premier League outfit to a domestic treble in 2019 and qualification for Women's Champions League as the country's sole representative next year.

Following her fantastic season, the striker was rewarded with a contract extension which keeps her in the Belarus capital till September 2020, wading off interests from top European sides.

Having put pen to paper, Oghiabekhva will focus on improving her achievements with Minsk and also earn an international call-up for Nigeria campaign at the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations.