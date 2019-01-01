Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo: I'm fit and ready’ for the Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles frontman suffered an injury while playing for the Flower of Shanghai but has returned to training ahead of the African showpiece

Odion Ighalo has stated that he is fully fit to represent in the forthcoming 2019 (Afcon) in .

The 29-year-old attacker was forced off in Shanghai Shenhua’s 1-1 stalemate against Tianjin Teda in a game in May.

Since the injury, the former frontman has not played a competitive game, missing Shenhua’s last four games, including their victory over Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

Prior to the injury, he has scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Quique Sánchez Flores’ men.

Ighalo is set to team up with the Super Eagles in their camp in Asaba and has heralded his readiness for the African showpiece.

“I’m extremely happy to be back training and I can’t wait to rejoin my teammates in Asaba,” Ighalo told The Punch.

“The Nations Cup is a big tournament and I’m ready and fully fit to take part in it.”

The Super Eagles will start their campaign in the Afcon tournament against Burundi on June 22 and take on Guinea four days later before wrapping up their Group B games against Madagascar on June 30.

Ighalo has urged his side to be prepared to give their best in the competition for a chance to claim their fourth title in .

“There are no pushovers; we must work hard to record victories at the Afcon. It’s a tough group but we will go through.”

As part of Nigeria’s preparation to the competition, Gernot Rohr’s men will play Zimbabwe on Saturday at Stephen Keshi Stadium before they depart for Ismaila, Egypt on Sunday.

They will take on in their last preparatory game scheduled for the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.