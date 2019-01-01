Nigeria's Odey makes scoring Champions League debut as Liverpool thrash Genk

The former NPFL top scorer came off the bench to make his debut in the elite European competition and also grabbed a consolation goal for his team

Stephen Odey marked his Uefa debut with a goal in ’s 4-1 loss to on Wednesday.

The youth international was introduced as an 81st-minute substitute for his compatriot Paul Onuachu and he helped the hosts score their only goal at the Luminus Arena.

Na een prima wedstrijd verlaat ook Paul Onuachu het terrein. In zijn plaats komt Sephen Odey! 💪 #krcgenk #UCL #samengenk pic.twitter.com/mqZCUbNKon — KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) October 23, 2019

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's double and lone efforts from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool a 4-0 lead before Odey's consolation strike in the closing stages of the game.

Following an assist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Dieumerci N'Dongala, the former MFM FC talisman poked home a low effort past Alisson in the 88th minute.

The late goal could not inspire Genk’s fight-back as they suffered their second loss in Group E.

The Belgian top-flight outfit still languish at the bottom of the group with a point after three matches. Next up for them is a trip to Anfield for the return fixture on November 5.