Nigeria’s latest position on Fifa World Rankings revealed

The Super Eagles dropped one place in the ratings released by the world football governing body on Thursday

are now the 34th-ranked team in the world according to the September Fifa rankings.

The three-time African champions dropped one place from their previous 33rd position, gathering 1482 points, following their 2-2 draw against in the international break.

In Africa, the Super Eagles remain unmoved in third place behind [20th in the world] and [29th], while reigning African champions are fourth [38th] and fifth [39th].

Article continues below

Djibouti are one of the biggest movers in the rankings, moving nine places upward after defeating Eswatini over two legs to advance to the second round of the World Cup qualifiers for the second time in their history.

remain in top position with 1752 points, are second, third, fourth and are fifth.

The next world rankings will be released on 24 October 2019.