Nigeria's latest position in the Fifa World Rankings revealed

The three-time African champions remain unmoved in the latest Fifa rankings released by the world football governing body

’s senior national team has ended 2020 as the 35th best football playing country in the world.

Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles remain unmoved in December’s ranking released by Fifa on Thursday morning.

The three-time African champions garnered a total of 1474 points to stay as the fifth-best team on the continent behind , , and .

In a year inundated by the coronavirus pandemic which crippled football-related activities globally, Nigeria played four games. Their first match of 2020 ended as a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in an international friendly. This was followed up with a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in another international warm-up game staged at the Jacques Lemans Arena, .

Nigeria’s double-header qualifier versus Sierra Leone ended 4-4 and 0-0 respectively.

Senegal are ranked first on the continent and 20th in the world with 1558 points, while the Carthage Eagles are 26th in the world and second in Africa after amassing 1503 points.

claimed the team of the year prize for the third consecutive time having won six of their eight matches played in 2020.

Their three immediate chasers – (2nd), (3rd) and (4th) – retain their respective rankings. The only change in the top five compared to 2019 is the appearance of in fifth place.

The team with the most progress in 2020 were Hungary (40th), after a gain of 44 points and 12 places allowed them to end the year in the top 50. In eight matches played in 2020, the Magyars lost just once (to ), a sequence of results that enabled them to secure a berth at the Uefa .

Other notable climbers include (56th, + 41 points compared to December 2019), Malta (176th, + 32 points), Brazil (3rd, + 31 points), and Equatorial Guinea (134th, + 31 points). Burundi (138th), meanwhile, picked up 29 points and made the most significant move in terms of places, ascending 13 positions.

2022 Fifa World Cup hosts, boast a striking 1391 points over the course of a year to finish fifth in Asia and 58th in the world.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Rankings will be published on 18 February 2021.