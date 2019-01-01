Nigeria's Ini Umotong explains poor scoring season with Brighton​

After their comeback win over Birmingham City, the forward has responded to questions about her poor goalscoring spell this term

forward Ini Umotong has blamed bad luck for her poor goalscoring form in front of goal this season.

The Seagulls came from behind to beat Birminghan City with goals from Kayleigh Green and Ellie to claim their third win of the season on Wednesday.

And the international, who was in action for 69 minutes of the encounter, failed to add to her goal tally after her efforts were denied by the crossbar and another ruled offside.

33 - It's end to end now. Umotong finds herself in space and crashes her strike off the crossbar before White is in the box once against testing the Brighton defence.



1-1 #BluesLIVE — Women (@BCFCwomen) February 20, 2019

Instead of being disappointed, the 24-year-old has refused to be frustrated by her lack of goals, while lauding her side's show of character in the comeback triumph.

"I am very pleased with our performance as it was a third win of the season," Umotong told Goal.

"This half of the season is going our way. We’re finally getting the results we deserve. Birmingham are a strong team, but we were the better side.

"It showed a lot of character for us to come back from 1-0 down. We got three points so there’s no disappointment.

"I’ve been pretty unlucky this season. I’ve had so many shots hit the crossbar, but I'd be disappointed if I wasn’t having chances.

"My goal was ruled offside which I’m unsure about. However, I have accepted it and take solace in the three points."

The win keeps Brighton nine points off the relegation spot on the log and they travel to Dorchester to face Yeovil Town on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Umotong has scored only twice in 16 appearances for Hope Powell's side this term and will hope to rediscover her scoring form with Nigeria at the Cyprus Women’s Cup.