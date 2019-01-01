Nigeria's Francisca Ordega joins Chinese side Shanghai from Washington Spirit

The 2018 African Women's Footballer of the Year finalist has secured a move to the Shanghai based Chinese top-flight side

Chinese giants Shanghai have secured the services of international Francisca Ordega from United States side Washington Spirit on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined the United States National Women's Soccer League side Spirit in 2015, but has now ended her four-year journey with Tom Torres' side, scoring 13 times in 63 appearances.

With the expiration of her contract at Spirit, Goal understands that Ordega sealed the money-spinning switch during Nigeria's visit to for 2019 invitational tournament in January.

Having completed her move, the forward has been handed jersey no. 11 by the Chinese topflight outfit, who finished fifth in the Chinese Women's Super League last season.

Ordega's switch to makes her the third African to move to the Far East after South African duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo joined Beijing Phoenix.

The Gboko-born star was on target twice as Nigeria won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in and made the final three shortlist for the 2018 Africa Women's Player of the Year.

The Super Falcons forward previously played in , before her move to the United States in March 2015 with loan stints in and .

Ordega is currently with the Nigeria women side in Larnaca for the Cyprus Women's Cup and she is expected to join her Chinese side Shanghai after the tournament in March.