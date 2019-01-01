Nigeria's Faith Ikidi makes Women's World Cup statement with winning goal for Pitea

The Nigerian defender found the back of the net as the title holders subdued Limhamn Bunkeflo in a Damallsvenskan encounter

Faith Ikidi was on target as Pitea secured a 2-1 victory at home over Limhamn Bunkeflo in a Swedish Damallsvenskan game.

The 32-year-old scored her first goal since her double against Orebro on October 1, 2017, on her seventh appearance for Stellan Carlsson's side this season.

The visitors made an impressive start to the encounter as Sophie Sundqvist gave them the lead 19 minutes into the game.

However, 's Fernanda scored her first goal of the season to level matters for the hosts two minutes from the half-time break.

The international's goal drought came to an end when she scored in the 68th minute to seal the hosts' fourth win of the season at LF Arena.

The win propels the reigning Swedish champions to fifth on the table with 14 points from seven games, and they will host Orebro in their next game on Sunday.

With the goal, Ikidi will be fired up to excel with the Nigerian squad as they compete in next month's Women's World Cup in .