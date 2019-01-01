Nigeria's captain Desire Oparanozie turns focus to Women's World Cup

With the Feminine Division 1 over, the forward is hoping to lead Nigeria to success at the global showpiece in France this summer

Desire Oparanozie has now turned her attention to leading at the Fifa Women's World Cup in , after ending her league season with .

Oparanozie came in as a substitute in the 66th minute, replacing Louise Fleury as Frederic Biancalani's side​ forced 10-man PSG to a 1-1 draw in Pabu on Saturday.

The 25-year-old made 12 starts in 15 appearances, scored only one goal and created four assists in the Feminine Division 1 this term. Her side finished seventh with 24 points.

Her only goal of the season was in Guingamp's 4-1 win over Fleury in November before an injury at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations contributed to her poor outing for Biancalani's side.

Article continues below

Having scored her only goal in 2019 in Nigeria's 2-1 loss to Canada in April, the ex- star is eager to prove herself in France.

2018/2019 season. Done and dusted. Time to focus on the biggest stage. @ Bretagne, France https://t.co/oMq4o4Kfgl — oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) May 4, 2019

Oparanozie has been chosen by coach Thomas Dennerby to captain the Super Falcons at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup and her reign will only begin when they start camp in later in May.

With Nigeria drawn in Group A alongside Norway, and hosts France, Oparanozie will hope to lead the country to glory.