Nigeria’s Aliko Bala joins Aswan SC from Zulte Waregem

The 23-year-old winger has teamed up with the Egyptian Premier League side from the Belgium top-flight outfit

Aliko Bala has signed for Egyptian Premier League side Aswan FC as a free agent from Zulte Waregem.

The Nigerian winger would be hoping to revive his faltering professional career in the North African country, having been out of action since 2019.

Aswan announced this move on their Twitter handle: “Please welcome our new Nigerian winger, Aliko Bala who came from Zulte Waregem FC.”

🔵 رحبوا معنا بالجناح النيجيري 🇳🇬🦅 اليكو بالا القادم من زولته فاراجم البلچيكي.



🔵 Please welcome our new Nigerian winger 🇳🇬🦅, Aliko Bala who came from Zulte Waregem FC pic.twitter.com/CKyZ3Admpy — Aswan SC (@AswanSC_) November 21, 2020

After an impressive spell at Kaduna-based Golden Boot Soccer Academy, Bala joined Slovakia’s AS Trencin in 2015 alongside compatriot John Chia.

With six goals from 32 outings in his maiden season, he was signed by Zulte Waregem for an undisclosed fee. There, he won the 2017 Belgian Cup with the Regenboogstadion giants, albeit, he was an unused substitute in the final against KV Oostende.

Following his inability to tie down a place in the Belgian elite division side, Bala was loaned to Hapoel Acre and Hapoel Marmorek, where he was a fringe player.

On return to Zulte Waregem, his contract was not renewed and has been in search of a new team. Luckily, he has now been snapped up by the Egyptian side on a three-year deal that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Jos-born player now adds to Aswan’s long list of signings alongside Ahmed Said, Ahmed Salem Safi, Abdelwahab Ismail and Omar Al-Dah.

Having finished in 14th place in the Egyptian top-flight last term with 37 points, they would be aiming to improve on that position this campaign under new boss Samy El Sheshini.