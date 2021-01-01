Nigerians learn Swedish Women's Cup semi-final fate

Following Monday's draw, a host of Nigerians will slug it out in the semi-final matches of the national competition this weekend

Nigerian-born Swedish forward Evelyn Ijeh and her Hackens side have been drawn against Rosengard in the semi-final of the Swedish Women's Cup, following Monday's draw.

Ijeh made a cameo appearance for Matz Gren's side in a 5-2 victory over Uchenna Kanu and Chinaza Uchendu's Linkopings in their final Group A game to reach the semi-final on Saturday.

Gren's team will be aiming to reach their second final in a row, having won the 2019 title following a 2-1 triumph over Kristianstads and Ijeh will be excited to celebrate her third title at Hackens.

The 19-year-old Swedish youth international had starred for Hackens as they emerged the Swedish champions last season and she will be eager to inspire her side to a domestic double.



Elsewhere, Eskilstuna United will be counting on Nigerian duo of Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Halimatu Ayinde when they take on second division side Umea in the second semi-final.

Sunday's 1-1 draw against Orebro was enough to see Eskilstuna through to the last four of the rescheduled 2020 national competition, with seven points from three matches in Group C.

Article continues below

Ayinde featured prominently for Eskilstuna during the competition, while Okobi-Okeoghene's return for the first time since November has handed Magnus Karlsson's team a tie against the Elitettan side.

A semi-final win over four-time winners Umea will see Eskilstuna reach the final for the first time in the competition's history.

Umea battle Eskilstuna in the first semi-final fixture of the Women's Cup on April 3, while Hackens will take on Rosengard the next day.