Nigerians endure mixed fortunes as Sevilla beat Madrid CFF in Copa de la Reina

The outcome of Wednesday's encounter left the Nigerian sisters with contrasting emotions

Uchenna Kanu and Toni Payne endured mixed fortunes in their Spanish Copa de la Reina quarter-final outing as defeated Madrid CFF 3-0 in Wednesday's encounter.

Chikwelu had a dream of helping Madrid reach the last four after her impactful signing since joining from in January but her compatriot Kanu and Payne helped Sevilla dash their hopes.

An early first-half lead from Maite Albarran and second-half efforts from Nadezhda Karpova and Isabella Echverria, were all Cristian Toro's team needed to book a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

Kanu and Payne made starting appearances for the visitors before being replaced by Inma Gabarro in the 46th minute and Ana Franco in the 77th minute respectively to guarantee their side's progression.

For Chikwelu, she lasted the duration of the match, missed a chance to rescue her side from the spot and was left with feelings of disappointment at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera.

The result marks the end of the Copa de la Reina outing for Madrid CFF, while Sevilla inch closer to domestic glory this season.

Up next, Chikwelu and Madrid will be guests to Asisat Oshoala's on March 1, while Sevilla's Kanu and Payne's Madrid will host high-flying on the same day.