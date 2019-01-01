Nigerians celebrate Flying Eagles U20 World Cup ticket

Paul Aigbogun’s boys beat hosts Niger Republic on Friday evening to qualify for the global football showpiece in Poland

Nigeria picked a ticket to the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup after beating hosts Niger Republic 1-0 in their third game of the U20 Afcon on Friday.

Ibrahim Alhassan’s 73rd minute effort helped the Flying Eagles tame the stubborn hosts at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium.

The result means Nigeria finish as Group A winners with seven points and in the process return to the global football showpiece in Poland after missing out of the 2017 edition in South Korea.

Below are tweets of how Nigerians celebrated this feat.

Big ups to the Flying Eagles for pick a ticket to the 2019 U20 FIFA World Cup in Poland. Well done boys 😎🤗 pic.twitter.com/vjkci6QsFT — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) February 8, 2019

Flying Eagles qualifies to the Semi finals of the ongoing #U20AFCON .



They also secured qualification to the under 20 World cup in Poland later this year — Adebayo Oluwatoyin (@iamt_hansom) February 8, 2019

Happy to see Nigeria return to the U20 World Cup after that hard fought victory against hosts Niger. Go get the final ticket boys. #AFCONU20 — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) February 8, 2019

The Flying Eagles has qualified for the semi-final of the #TotalAFCONU20 & have also booked their place in the #U20WC after beating

Niger 🇳🇪 0 vs 1 Nigeria 🇳🇬 #SoarFlyingEagles #Team9jaStrong #NIGNGA pic.twitter.com/OQNzsSH0Oz — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) February 8, 2019

Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal! Flying Eagles are in Poland. — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) February 8, 2019

FULL TIME:

Niger Rep 0-1 Nigeria.

South Africa 1-0 Burundi.



Flying Eagles picked FIFA U20 World Cup ticket, they are off to Poland in May.



Table;

1. Nigeria - 7pts√

2. South Africa - 5pts√

3. Niger - 2pts

4. Burundi - 1pt.#AFCONU20 — Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) February 8, 2019