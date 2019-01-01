Live Scores
Nigerians celebrate Flying Eagles U20 World Cup ticket

Paul Aigbogun’s boys beat hosts Niger Republic on Friday evening to qualify for the global football showpiece in Poland

Nigeria picked a ticket to the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup after beating hosts Niger Republic 1-0 in their third game of the U20 Afcon on Friday.

Ibrahim Alhassan’s 73rd minute effort helped the Flying Eagles tame the stubborn hosts at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium.

The result means Nigeria finish as Group A winners with seven points and in the process return to the global football showpiece in Poland after missing out of the 2017 edition in South Korea.

Below are tweets of how Nigerians celebrated this feat.

