Nigerian stars dazzle: Osimhen grabs brace, Orban scores hat-trick as Napoli and Gent progress in Uefa competitions

Victor Osimhen and Gift Emmanuel Orban scored a combined five goals as Napoli and Gent recorded wins in the Champions League and Conference League.

Osimhen grabbed a brace

Orban scored fastest Gent hattrick in Europe

Napoli and Gent are in the European club quarter-finals

WHAT HAPPENED: Both attackers were started as their teams needed a positive outcome to make it to the last eight of the annual competitions.

At the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Naples-based team had secured a 2-0 Round of 16 Champions League win in the first leg against Frankfurt and had a massive advantage and confidence to complete the phase in style to make it to the next hurdle.

It was starman Osimhen who opened the scoring for the home team seconds before the first-half break.

The Nigeria international then scored his 23rd goal in 28 games when he converted from close range in the 53rd minute before Piotr Zielinski put the icing on the cake from the penalty spot 10 minutes later to ensure the Serie A side advanced in style.

AND WHAT IS MORE: It was a memorable evening for another Nigerian Orban who scored the fastest-ever hat-trick in men's Uefa Conference League competition for Gent - against Istanbul Basaksehir, as they put to a halt their seven-match winless streak away in Europe.

The 20-year-old scored his goals in the 31st minute, 32nd minute, and 34th minute respectively to make the aggregate 4-1 in favour of the Belgian side. Hugo Cuypers scored the fourth for the visitors with the former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj scoring a late consolation for Basaksehir.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen's recent form and exploits are definitely welcome by the Super Eagles who will embark on their quest to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations next weekend.

Orban has now scored 15 goals in 11 matches across all competitions and should be considered by Jose Peseiro for future assignments.

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen is expected to be part of the Napoli team to play Torino on Sunday in a Serie A assignment.

Gent and Orban will play Eupen in a Belgian top-flight match this weekend.