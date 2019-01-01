Nigerian star Alaba Jonathan shocked at rumours about her stay in Europe

The Nigeria goalkeeper has vehemently denied media claims that she was arrested

women's team goalkeeper Alaba Jonathan has refuted reports she was seeking asylum in and arrested by security operatives in .

The Bayelsa Queens shot-stopper is rumoured to be seeking asylum in France for being threatened by Nigeria Football Federation officials over a bonus row and later arrested by Belgium police.

The 27-year-old was part of Nigeria's 2019 Women's World Cup campaign this summer and has expressed her anger at the claims, insisting there is no truth in it.

"I was very shocked to see the reports and do not understand where they got them from because they are untrue," Jonathan told Goal.

"Firstly, I returned to the country with the Super Falcons after the Women's World Cup and also visited the Embassy upon my return. The picture of the team when we returned is out there.

"I'm with my uncle in Belgium. I'm not seeking asylum and was never arrested anywhere neither did I ever mention the NFF was owing us. I don't know where these [rumours] are coming from."



Jonathan starred in Nigeria's campaign at the 2010 U20 Women's World Cup in , where the Falconets finished as runners up after a final loss to the hosts.

She was also impressive for the Super Falcons at the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations in , where the West African nation defeated the hosts to claim a record eighth title.