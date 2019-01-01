Nigerian government redeems pledge to ex-Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhof after 25 years

Some 25 years after leading the country to their debut World Cup outing, the FG have fulfilled a promise made to the Dutch coach

The Federal Government of , led by President Muhammadu Buhari, have presented former national team coach Clemens Westerhof the documents to his apartment in Abuja.

The reward was a result of his service to the country he guided to their first ever World Cup in 1994, and also secured a second title that same year in .

Following his success with the Super Eagles that year, Westerhof was promised a house as a gift, which did not happen until 2019.

On Monday, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola handed over house documents to the 79-year-old and regretted the delay in fulfilling the promise made by former military head of state, General Sani Abacha.

“It is unfortunate that this is a promise that has taken us so long to redeem. But it is indeed better late than never in this case," Fashola was quoted as saying by the Cable.

“I thank Westerhof on behalf of all of us for the services he rendered to Nigeria, and we are proud that he has come to receive the documents alive."

Next month, Nigeria will be aiming for their fourth continental glory when they return to the Afcon stage for the first time since 2013.

Gernot Rohr's men have been placed in Group B against Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.