Africa U23 Cup of Nations

Nigerian fans criticise Amapakabo's record while South Africans celebrate U23 Afcon progress

Comments()
Getty Images
The Olympic Eagles have failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020, ending a disappointing period for the nation after Afcon

South Africa and Nigeria drew 0-0 in their final Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) group game at Al-Salam Stadium in Egypt on Friday night.

The Nigerians knew they had to win this game to guarantee a place in the next round, while David Notoane's South Africa just needed a draw.

With Ivory Coast beating Zambia in the same group, the Nigerians were desperate for three points and their failure to obtain the necessary meant they will not progress to the semi-finals of the U23 Afcon.

Editors' Picks

Most of the criticism was directed toward Olympic Eagles coach Imama Amapakabo who also failed to succeed with the Wafu Cup Nigerian team and Nigeria's Chan team in recent times.

On top of that, both the Nigerian men's and women's teams failed to reach the Olympic Games. We take a look at how Nigerian fans vented their frustration on social media.

For South Africa, the dream lives on, as Amaglug-glug will take on hosts Egypt in the semi-finals. The losers from that match will still have a chance to go through to the Olympics if they win their respective third-placed encounter against the losers from the other semi-final, between Ivory Coast and Ghana.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close