Nigerian fans criticise Amapakabo's record while South Africans celebrate U23 Afcon progress
South Africa and Nigeria drew 0-0 in their final Africa U23 Cup of Nations (Afcon) group game at Al-Salam Stadium in Egypt on Friday night.
The Nigerians knew they had to win this game to guarantee a place in the next round, while David Notoane's South Africa just needed a draw.
With Ivory Coast beating Zambia in the same group, the Nigerians were desperate for three points and their failure to obtain the necessary meant they will not progress to the semi-finals of the U23 Afcon.
Most of the criticism was directed toward Olympic Eagles coach Imama Amapakabo who also failed to succeed with the Wafu Cup Nigerian team and Nigeria's Chan team in recent times.
On top of that, both the Nigerian men's and women's teams failed to reach the Olympic Games. We take a look at how Nigerian fans vented their frustration on social media.
For South Africa, the dream lives on, as Amaglug-glug will take on hosts Egypt in the semi-finals. The losers from that match will still have a chance to go through to the Olympics if they win their respective third-placed encounter against the losers from the other semi-final, between Ivory Coast and Ghana.
FULL TIME: Nigeria 0-0 South Africa— Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) November 15, 2019
No Olympics for Nigeria's male and female teams.
🎥 Highlights from the 0-0 draw between #Nigeria 🇳🇬 and #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦 that saw the latter qualify as second in their group 💪 #TotalAFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/9UxCrrxtu2— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 15, 2019
Ivory coast is leading at this point we are on the verge of crashing out if it ends like this— Joan Igbava (@JoanIgbava) November 15, 2019
69' Nigeria 0-0 South Africa#AFCONU23
U23 AFCON - 43 minutes gone— Soccerzela (@soccerzela) November 15, 2019
Close! Mokoena rattles the woodwork with a low strike from range. South Africa looking the stronger team now. Lots of pace going forward.
Nigeria 0 - 0 South Africa#Soccerzela
Next round bound— Just Prince⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) November 15, 2019
The South African national U23s are through to the semi finals of the U23 AFCON in Egypt after a 0-0 draw with Nigeria at the All Salam stadium tonight and with Ivory coast winning it means South Africa will play Egypt in the semis
FT: South Africa 🇿🇦 0-0 Nigeria 🇳🇬, we are through to the semis and we will meet the hosts Egypt 🇪🇬. The top three teams qualify to the Olympics.... #Tokyoインパール2020 #AFCONU23— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 15, 2019
FACT: Coach Imama Amakapabo is the only Nigerian coach who failed with 3 National teams in a single year.— MOLATsportgist 🇳🇬 (@Monsurah1412) November 15, 2019
"the boys don't understand the tactics of football." - Imama on Chan exit#AFCONU23#Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/ZnKlCnbfdf
Coach David Notoane has made four changes to his starting XI today in the final Group B game vs Nigeria. A win or draw takes us through to the semis. First prize is to top the group and play Ghana in the last four. #AFCONU23 pic.twitter.com/R6X5XgBKEd— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 15, 2019
Imama Amakapabo led U23 Nigeria side failed to get the most needed ticket for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after a stalemate against South Africa.— BOLUWAJI (@bj_media) November 15, 2019
#AFCONU23 Semi-Finals:— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 15, 2019
Tuesday 19th November 2019
Egypt 🇪🇬 vs 🇿🇦 South Africa
Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 vs 🇬🇭 Ghana #TotalAFCONU23 🏆
Nigeria 0⃣-0⃣ South Africa— 9aijasport (@9aija_Sport) November 15, 2019
The Dream Team VII are out of contention for the Olympics in Tokyo next year after finish behind Ivory Coast and South Africa respectively.@Iam_Jyde #AFCONU23 @NGSuperEagles @thenff @LMCNPFL pic.twitter.com/AlviGYXI07
Imama is hyped Abeg.— DamyduduSportlens360 (@dammydudu) November 15, 2019
We lost at WAFU, CHAN, and now the Olympics. He is not a National Team material. #AFCONU23
The Eagles is made up mainly of u23 players but outside of those Imama ignored— Fire And Ice (@jeremy_liit) November 15, 2019
Allowing keletso to join the u23 was a spot on decision to help him regain his confidence and match fitness ,after this tournament he will be ready for first team football #AFCONU23— Mpho Dikgang (@mpho_dikgang) November 15, 2019
#AFCONU23 Standings ⬇️⚽️⬇️— DISKIFANS (@diskifans) November 15, 2019
GROUP A
🇪🇬 Egypt - 9 points
🇬🇭 Ghana - 4 points
🇨🇲 Cameroon - 4 points
🇲🇱 Mali - 0 points
GROUP B
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast - 6 points
🇿🇦 South Africa - 5 points
🇳🇬 Nigeria - 4 points
🇿🇲 Zambia - 1 point#NothingButFootball #DiskiFans
First half nugget 👉🏼 The team is playing their best game of the tournament in my opinion..Everyone is well composed & organised. The two teams already has glorious chance to score ..Sunusi for Nigeria 🇳🇬, While South Africa 🇿🇦 hit the bar ..#KuliFootball #AFCONU23— kuli kuli football (@FootballKuli) November 15, 2019
#Nigeria will not be part of the #2020 Tokyo Olympics men's and Women's football tournament.— Bayonle Arashi (@midassoccer) November 15, 2019
The #FlyingEagles could only make 4 points and finished third in Group B behind Ivory Coast and South Africa at #AFCONU23. This is a sad reality of how our football has declined. pic.twitter.com/beIgkQNjzg
🔴الطريق الي النهائي .... 🏆— EFA.eg (@EFA) November 15, 2019
#RoadToTokyo2020#ادعم_المنتخب_الاوليمبي#Efa #Efasocial #AFCONU23 https://t.co/jKb3YykpOO