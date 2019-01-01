Nigerian domestic football is superior to Ghana - Dauda

The goalkeeper runs the rule over the local game in the two West African nations

international Fatau Dauda has rated Nigerian football ahead of that of his country of birth in terms of stadium infrastructure and player salaries.

The 34-year-old knows both terrains well, having featured for in the Ghana Premier League before moving on to join current club in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

“You hardly see a bad pitch in Nigerian football," Dauda, Ghana's No.1 goalkeeper at the 2013 (Afcon) and 2014 Fifa World Cup, said, as reported by Ghanacrusader.

"The state governments intervene and ensure the pitches which are generally synthetic are put in good shape.

“They also pay better than what the clubs in Ghana do.”

Dauda first featured for AshGold between 2006 and 2013. He then had a brief frustrating spell in with and before making a return to AshGold in 2014.

In 2016, he joined Enyimba, the People's Elephant.