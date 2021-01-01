Nigerian defender Zogg at the double as Zurich edge Lugano

The 24-year-old netted twice for Las Blancas in their clinical victory against their visitors at Sportanlage Heerenschurli

Onyinyechi Zogg scored a brace as Zurich secured a 2-1 victory over Lugano in Saturday's Swiss Women's Super League encounter.

Following a 2-0 Swiss Cup semi-final win at Grasshopper last week, Zurich were keen to maintain their quest for the title, despite being seven points behind leaders Servette Chenois.

Having scored her first goal in a 2-1 win over Servette Chenois, the Nigerian-Swiss born defender was given her 16th start of the season and she turned out as the heroine of the day.

The hosts got off to flying start as Mimoza Hamidi's fine assist helped Zogg open the scoring inside the first minute.

In the 34th minute, Zurich doubled their lead when Mona Gubler surprisingly set up Zogg for her second of the encounter at Sportanlage Heerenschurli.

However, Mathilda Andreoli struck from 16 metres to pull one back for the visitors but her strike, four minutes from half-time, was not enough to rescue them from defeat at the hand of Zurich.

Zogg was in action for the duration of the contest and has now scored three goals in 20 appearances for her Swiss outfit.

The victory kept Zurich in the second position on the Swiss table with 51 points after 24 games - seven points adrift of leaders Servette.



Following her first ever brace for Zurich, Zogg will be eager for another productive spell upfront when they welcome Young Boys at home in their next league fixture on April 24.