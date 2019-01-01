Nigeria wrap up 2019 Wafu Women's Cup preparations with victory
The Nigeria senior women's team defeated Squad One Football Academy 1-0 to wrap up their preparations for next week's Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire.
The Super Falcons began training for the regional showpiece on Monday and took on the Abuja-based youth side to conclude their buildup on Saturday.
Esther Sunday's first half solitary effort was all Thomas Dennerby's ladies required to claim a win at the Fifa Goal Project pitch in Abuja.
It was the team's first and final match in their preparation for the women's championship scheduled to be held from May 8 to 18 in Abidjan.
Following the clash, Dennerby is expected to pick his final 20-team squad for the tournament, dropping six from those invited players.
The Falcons has been drawn against Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali in Group B and will hope to surpass their third-place finish last year.
Having ended their camping in Abuja, the African queens will depart for Abidjan on Tuesday and will begin their campaign against the Burkinabes on Thursday.