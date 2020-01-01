Nigeria Women's Premier League season kicks off on December 9

The women's league board announced the country's women's top-flight season will begin in a few weeks

The Women Football League [NWFL] board has confirmed the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) will commence its 2020-21 season on December 9, 2020.

The Aisha Falode's led NWFL board named the kick-off date following a meeting with all 16 club representatives at its secretariat in Abuja.

Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Faith Ben-Anuge disclosed it will revert to a straight league format for the first time since 2014 following the 2019/20 season scrapping due to Covid-19.

Following a draw ceremony, Rivers Angels have drawn against Adamawa Queens, Nasarawa Amazons battle FC Robo Queens, while DreamStars Ladies welcome Delta Queens.

In other fixtures, Sunshine Queens face Heartland Queens, Edo Queens tackle Royal Queens, Abia Angels host Osun Babes, Bayelsa Queens meet Pelican Stars and Ibom Angels visit Confluence Queens.

According to Ben-Anuge, Nasarawa Amazons and FC Robo will be the opening match of the season in Lafia on December 9 and there will be a two-week break after the Week 15 fixtures.

Speaking at the event, Falode read the riot act to the clubs, while outlining plans in the build-up to the league's commencement.

"Commencement of inspection of facilities submitted by the teams will be inspected as part of the activities to be embarked on by the NWFL," said Falode, who doubles as an NFF board member.

"If teams don't have acceptable pitches, they will be advised to get good ones, if not a decision will be taken swiftly.

"Documentation for the season has been sent and deadlines for meeting up with these obligations and conditions will also be known soon. Any club that fails to meet these conditions will be sanctioned.

"Before the commencement of the NWFL Premiership, clubs are expected to meet all guidelines in terms of the Covid-19 protocols, player licensing, DTMS, medicals and Insurance."

WEEK ONE FIXTURE December 9, 2020

Nasarawa Amazons Vs FC Robo Queens

Adamawa Queens Vs Rivers Angels

Confluence Queens Vs Ibom Angels

Dreams Stars Ladies Vs Delta Queens

Bayelsa Queens Vs Pelican Stars

Edo Queens Vs Royal Queens

Abia Angels Vs Osun Babes

Sunshine Queens Vs Heartland Queens