Nigeria Women's Premier League reaches a climax as Super Four race goes to the wire

Nigeria's top tier reaches a tense climax as the team's aim to make the final championship, while others bid to avoid relegation

The Women's Premier League reaches the final day of the regular season on Wednesday as the race for a place to the Super Four goes to the wire.

Rivers Angels are leaders in Group A with 10 points and will seek to avoid defeat against second-placed Delta Queens with eighth points to qualify at Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

For the Warri based outfit, a win in Port Harcourt is a must in their quest to snatch top spot from Edwin Okon's side in the three-horse race for the Super Four final.

Also in the race, FC Robo, who have eight points, face Osun Babes in Osogbo and a win could see Emmanuel Osahon's side claim top spot, plus a favourable result between Rivers and Delta.

At Agege Stadium, rock-bottom Dream Stars will host 11-point leaders Adamawa Queens, who are seeking a win to seal a Group B ticket in Lagos, with the hosts needing a win to avoid relegation.

While in Owerri, Super Four hopefuls Edo Queens, who are placed second with 10 points in Group B will take on Heartland Queens in search for a win, hoping for Adamawa to slip up in Lagos.

In Group C, Bayelsa Queens are table toppers with 10 points but must avoid defeat against 2017 champions Nasarawa Amazon to confirm their qualification at Samson Siasia Stadium.

A defeat at home for the reigning champions could raise the hopes of their closest challengers Sunshine Queens with seven points, with a big win over newcomers Kaduna Queens in Akure.

Article continues below

Like Group A, Ibom Angels, Confluence Queens and Abia Angels are in a close race for the Super Four slot, with leaders Ibom holding a point lead over Confluence and two points over Abia.

For Ibom, they face an uphill task against third-placed Ann Chiejine's side in Abia as both teams need a win to fancy their chances and hope Invincible Angels upset Confluence in Lokoja.

In tight final day battles, only four teams finished top from each group will automatically advance to the Super Four finals, while all bottom-placed teams will move into the relegation play-offs.