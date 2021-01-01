Nigeria Women's Premier League gets February 10 as return date from coronavirus halt

Teams will return to action next week as the league board approval to return to the pitch following over a one month suspension

Nigeria Women's Premier League clubs have received February 10 as the date the domestic competition is set to return from its coronavirus suspension.

The NWPL organisers, Nigeria Women's Football League, announced on Monday evening the new resumption date since the suspension of the campaign following the Week 4 fixtures on January 6.

The Nigerian top-flight had required to continue their season on January 13 before the board announced the halt, citing teams' failure to submit Covid-19 test results to the league organisers.

"Though there are a number of positive tests from the results, the affected clubs have been instructed to keep these players out of the team's camp and replace them with other players who tested negative," Aisha Falode, NWFL chairperson said in a statement to Goal.

"The clubs are supposed to monitor these positive cases and ensure proper treatment and isolation until they come out with a clean bill of health.

"After the treatment regime, a fresh test must be conducted and results submitted showing the negative status of the affected players before they can return to the league."

On the adjustment of fixtures, Falode explained that the league activities will continue from Week 5 encounters on February 10.

"We are not going to wait for anyone again, we have lost five weeks working to ensure we prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our elite league and also save the lives of our players and officials," Falode continued.

"We cannot afford to wait any longer. The league will resume on Wednesday February 10, 2021 going into Week 5 out of 26 weeks to be played with a total of 182 matches."

In the Week 5 fixtures, Confluence Queens are scheduled to battle FC Robo in Lokoja, Delta Queens lock horns with Bayelsa Queens in Agbor, while Edo Queens host Nasarawa Amazons in Benin City.

In other matches, Abia Angels battle Sunshine Queens in Umuahia, Ibom Angels tango with Rivers Angels in Uyo as Osun Babes take on Dream Stars in Osogbo, while Pelican Stars slug it out with Royal Queens in Calabar.

After four matches, Bayelsa Queens are leaders with 12 points, followed by FC Robo with nine, while Rivers Angels and Edo Queens are third and fourth respectively with eight points apiece.