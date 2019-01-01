Nigeria Women's Premier League commencement date shifted to July 24

The failure of varying clubs' compliance forced the shock postponement of the women's league

The resumption of the Women's Premier League was billed for Wednesday, July 17 but it will now take place a week later, according to the league organisers.

In a letter to clubs on Monday, the postponement coming 48 hours to the country's women's topflight kickoff was confirmed by the Nigeria Women's Football League secretariat.

While explaining its latest decisions, Ayo Abdulrahaman, the NWFL's Chief Operating Officer cited varying reasons, especially due to club debts.

He stressed the NWFL board will not hesitate to sack erring clubs if they fail to comply with the new deadline set for Friday.

"The management of the Nigeria Women's Football League has announced the postponement by one week, the kickoff of the Nigeria Women's Premier League 2019 season," Abdulrakaman wrote to the clubs.

"The league has made several efforts to forestall this kind of scenario, but we have not received any response from all the clubs who also failed to pay up their outstanding [amounts] which

is a pre-requisite for registration/participation.

"Subsequently, the board is poised to take a hard stand by postponing the kick-off of the 2019 Women's Premier League by a week.

"By this postponement, all clubs that are unable to pay the outstanding [amount] as contained in the attached document latest by Friday, the 19th of July, 2019 shall be expunged from the league, and a fresh draw shall be conducted by the NWFL Secretariat to accommodate only the clubs that are compliant."

According to Abdulrahman, the five clubs to register are Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, Dream Stars of Lagos, Invincible Angels of Gboko, Heartland Queens of Owerri and Abia Angels.