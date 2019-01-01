Nigeria women league is blessed with potentials - Aisha Falode vows to sustain NWPL growth

Following a solid conclusion of the country’s women topflight, the league boss has pledged to sustain the tempo to attract sponsors

The Nigeria Women Football League chairperson, Aisha Falode has promised to sustain the high standard of the Nigeria Women Premier League to attract sponsors.

Since taking over the mantle of leadership in January 2017, the football administrator has made a huge impact to help give the women’s league a facelift.

In a chat with the media at the Agege Stadium where Bayelsa Queens thumped Nasarawa Amazons to win the diadem for fourth time, Falode gave a pass mark to her board with the promise of adding more value to women’s football in the country.

“The job of the board of NWFL is to create a platform for home-based players to compete favourably with their foreign counterparts and bring out the best in them,” she told media.

"We played a regular season devoid of walkover, we played a better competitive league and played a Super Four where the top teams fight for the title.

“The two goals scored in the final are [great] goals which cannot be wished away, and it requires a player with a sound mind to put such a goal into the net.

"You would have seen some new players during the tournament just like how seven players were part of the national team that won Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.

"No national teams can be sustainable without a re-generation and creation of new players on the domestic scene and the platform to do that is the domestic league which is key for football development.

“Nigeria women’s league is blessed with tremendous potentials and we have all witnessed it and I must give kudos to the NFF who gave us enable the environment to thrive.

"We promised innovation, good officiating, discipline and promised that fans would return to the stands which we have all witnessed. Certainly, the sustenance would compel sponsors to associate with us."

Nasarawa Amazons and Bayelsa Queens have won the league diadem since 2016 after Rivers Angels' title-winning feat in three straight year.