Nigeria women 0 Belgium women 1: Dhont condemns African queens to second consecutive defeat
Elena Dhont's first-half strike inspired Belgium to a 1-0 triumph over Nigeria in their final Cyprus Women's Cup group stage game in Larnaca on Monday.
The African champions were made to pay dearly for their own errors as they suffered their second consecutive defeat in the competition against the Red Flames.
Going into the match, Thomas Dennerby's side were eyeing a win to nick the second spot but were undone as they bowed to an eight-match unbeaten European side at the GSK Stadium.
A defensive mistake in the Super Falcons' defence gave Yves Serneel's ladies the lead after seven minutes into the encounter through Dhont.
In the second half, all efforts made by the African giants to comeback into the contest failed to materialise as the Europeans held their nerves to claim a second win in the tournament.
Following the defeat, the Super Falcons ended their group stage campaign in third position with three points behind runners-up Belgium and leaders Austria in Group C.
Having finished third in their group C, Nigeria will take on Thailand, who claimed the third spot in Group B in the seventh-place match at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium on March 6.
